Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

