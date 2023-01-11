Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

