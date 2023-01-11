Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 839 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.3% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 10,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

