Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.25.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

AAP opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $244.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

