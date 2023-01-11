Arlington Partners LLC Sells 966 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 17.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $472,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 31,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 57,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.68.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

