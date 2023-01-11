Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Visa by 43.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of V opened at $221.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.08.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on V. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.