Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.68. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

