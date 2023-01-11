Comerica Bank Sells 394 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $191.00 and a 1 year high of $242.63.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,233. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

