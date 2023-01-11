Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Shares of WBD opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

