Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CADE stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.68 million. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

