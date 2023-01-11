Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

