Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

