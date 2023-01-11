Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,285 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $271.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $328.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

