Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 759 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 10,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 281,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

