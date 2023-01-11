Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 343 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

