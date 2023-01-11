iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $114.49.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

