Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average is $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $158.99.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

