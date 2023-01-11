Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,096 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.3 %

UBS Group stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.