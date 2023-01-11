US Bancorp DE Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GSK were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 5.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 21.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.10) to GBX 1,535 ($18.70) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

GSK Profile



GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

