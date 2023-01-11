Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 921,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,712,000 after purchasing an additional 331,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.46.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

