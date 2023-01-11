Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. American National Bank boosted its position in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

