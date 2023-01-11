MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $915.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.54 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $900.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $867.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

