CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 409.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CMS Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

