Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,194,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,225,000 after buying an additional 78,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,326,000 after buying an additional 93,274 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.58.

Shares of URI stock opened at $381.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $388.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

