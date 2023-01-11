Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

