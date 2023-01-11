Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,162 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

