BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $23,770,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after buying an additional 248,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,890,000 after buying an additional 243,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $111.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.