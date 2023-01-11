Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,453 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 123.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Amcor by 328.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,727 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 162.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,999,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,228 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amcor Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

