Veriti Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.05. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

