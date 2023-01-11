Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $782,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG stock opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

