Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 881,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 432,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 258,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.25. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.69.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,726,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,724.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,625. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

