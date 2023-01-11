Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $27.34 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,170 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $27,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

JKHY stock opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average is $189.39. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

