Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research cut FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

