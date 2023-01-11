Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Trading Up 4.2 %

BMI opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $100.43. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

