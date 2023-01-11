Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $127,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

