Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,098 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average of $189.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

