Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $139.03 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.