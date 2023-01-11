Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 17.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 167.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 404.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $201.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,831.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.37.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,708.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

