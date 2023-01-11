Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

