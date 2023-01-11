Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.