Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.67.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $409.25 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

