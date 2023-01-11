Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 392,395 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392,395 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 979,716 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4,732.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 794,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 777,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,554,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

NYSE VTR opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -434.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

