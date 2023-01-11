Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

