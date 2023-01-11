Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Activity

Targa Resources Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

