UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372,569 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in UDR by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UDR Stock Performance

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UDR opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

