Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,019 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 61.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -306.97 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile



Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

