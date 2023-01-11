Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,068,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of FLT opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.33 and its 200-day moving average is $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

