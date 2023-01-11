Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

SYF stock opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

