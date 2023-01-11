Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Increased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Hormel Foods by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 503,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,356 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

