IFG Advisory LLC Buys 259 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $462.29 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $359.45 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.73.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

